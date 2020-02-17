Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 21,895 Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 314.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Davita were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Davita in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Davita in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Davita in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Davita by 61.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Davita by 635.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $85.98 on Monday. Davita Inc has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.34 and its 200 day moving average is $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Davita’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Davita in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Davita in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Davita in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

