Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,858,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,561,497,000 after purchasing an additional 128,157 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 151,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 99,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 92,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,398,000 after purchasing an additional 47,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 72,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $770.86.

In other news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.40, for a total value of $3,458,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,995 shares in the company, valued at $14,524,368. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total value of $4,070,309.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $19,679,405.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,248 shares of company stock worth $12,926,170. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock opened at $763.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $799.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $731.20. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $638.92 and a 1-year high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.43 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

