Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,225 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 30.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $46.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.11. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $47.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.