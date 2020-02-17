Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 1,495 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 84.9% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 40,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 18,534 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 332,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Edward Jones downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $38.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.41. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $38.56.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $640,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

