Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,786 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 4,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total transaction of $1,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total value of $9,912,048.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,813,155.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,428 shares of company stock valued at $37,996,528. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.00.

FICO opened at $424.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 64.04 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $402.19 and a 200-day moving average of $353.54. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $426.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.53 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

