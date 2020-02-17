Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 1,252 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,029 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 78.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 50.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

NYSE CM opened at $83.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $87.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 17.72%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $1.0908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CM shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.