Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 18,477 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,477 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,067,000 after acquiring an additional 932,600 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,101,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,456,000 after acquiring an additional 457,536 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,212,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,120,000 after acquiring an additional 78,462 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 673,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,895,000 after acquiring an additional 75,147 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 587,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,416,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on LDOS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

Shares of LDOS opened at $112.81 on Monday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $59.73 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.