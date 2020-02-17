Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires New Shares in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.31% of Adverum Biotechnologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $150,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 321,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,769.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $15.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $16.38.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADVM shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies to in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Chardan Capital raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

