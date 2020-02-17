Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,536 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $50.13 on Monday. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $35.49 and a 1-year high of $50.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.53.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sun Life Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

SLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.18.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.