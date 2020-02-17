Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Short Interest Update

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,820,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 13,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet raised Parsley Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Parsley Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.46.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Parsley Energy stock opened at $16.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92. Parsley Energy has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $22.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

In other news, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,201.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ron Brokmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,760.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,014 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 22.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 80,847 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 16,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.