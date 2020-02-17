Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Short Interest Up 6.1% in January

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 503,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

POR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

NYSE POR opened at $61.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.62. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $62.64.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%.

In related news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,344.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

