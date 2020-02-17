Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Short Interest Down 6.2% in January

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 5,360,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 990,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Sunday. Argus decreased their target price on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.77.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $232.82 on Monday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $199.53 and a 1-year high of $266.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.55 and a 200-day moving average of $231.76.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

