Quorum Health Corp (NYSE:QHC) Short Interest Update

Quorum Health Corp (NYSE:QHC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Currently, 12.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 293,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.9 days.

NYSE QHC opened at $1.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. Quorum Health has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $2.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Quorum Health by 83.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 86,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quorum Health by 20.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 310,554 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Quorum Health by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 684,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Quorum Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Quorum Health

Quorum Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. Its hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general and acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, diagnostic, obstetric, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services.

