Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 455,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCI shares. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE RCI opened at $49.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.38. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $45.94 and a 1-year high of $55.93.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,709,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $532,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,047 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.3% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 21,319,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,038,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,989 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,156,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,621,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,580,000. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

