Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $158.24 on Thursday. Morningstar has a 12-month low of $116.99 and a 12-month high of $165.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,884 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $1,534,787.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 21,176,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,288,261,143.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,177 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.18, for a total value of $2,084,337.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 21,202,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,802,591.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,084 shares of company stock worth $23,853,034 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Morningstar by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Morningstar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 9,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Morningstar by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Morningstar by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Morningstar by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

