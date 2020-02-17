Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) CEO Sells $24,396.96 in Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $24,396.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,680,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BTU opened at $7.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.15 million, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.77. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.82.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTU. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Peabody Energy by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,620 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Peabody Energy by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,440 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

