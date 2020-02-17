Short Interest in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Declines By 6.6%

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 785,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.86.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $489,618.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,833.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $200,259.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,425 shares in the company, valued at $390,373.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,841 shares of company stock worth $2,933,895 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 509.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James stock opened at $98.95 on Monday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $72.94 and a twelve month high of $99.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.