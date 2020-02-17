Diversified Gas & Oil (LON:DGOC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $87.00

Shares of Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 87 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 87.50 ($1.15), with a volume of 257198 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.20 ($1.11).

Separately, Mirabaud Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Gas & Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $569.08 million and a PE ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 98.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 104.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Diversified Gas & Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

In other news, insider Bradley Grafton Gray purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £13,650 ($17,955.80).

About Diversified Gas & Oil (LON:DGOC)

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an oil and gas producer in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. It holds interests in various properties covering 7.6 million acres of conventional gas and oil HBP leases located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

