Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2020

Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 131,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

RMAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Re/Max from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

RMAX stock opened at $38.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.74. Re/Max has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $44.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Re/Max by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Re/Max by 1,412.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 73,563 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Re/Max by 46.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Re/Max in the second quarter worth about $3,412,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Re/Max by 45.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 16,021 shares during the period.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

