Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MBIN. Raymond James upped their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut Merchants Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of MBIN stock opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $24.79.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 71.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 110.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

