Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MITK has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mitek Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.25.

Mitek Systems stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $13.07.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.45 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,835,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,244,000 after purchasing an additional 49,648 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 737.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 335,262 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

