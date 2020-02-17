Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $101.50

Breedon Group PLC (LON:BREE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 101.50 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.32), with a volume of 5421874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.70 ($1.30).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Davy Research raised shares of Breedon Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 78 ($1.03) to GBX 92 ($1.21) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 76 ($1.00) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Breedon Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 88.50 ($1.16).

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 89.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 71.95.

In related news, insider Clive Watson acquired 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £33,750 ($44,396.21).

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

