Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $101.50

Breedon Group PLC (LON:BREE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 101.50 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.32), with a volume of 5421874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.70 ($1.30).
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Davy Research raised shares of Breedon Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 78 ($1.03) to GBX 92 ($1.21) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 76 ($1.00) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Breedon Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 88.50 ($1.16).
The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 89.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 71.95.
About Breedon Group (LON:BREE)
Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.
