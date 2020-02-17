Short Interest in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Declines By 6.7%

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,600 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 231,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.83.

SJW Group stock opened at $73.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.67. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $59.10 and a 52 week high of $74.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.

In related news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $58,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $199,440 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in SJW Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in SJW Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 26,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in SJW Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in SJW Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SJW Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

