SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Short Interest Update

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the January 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 546,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 64,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $137.44 on Monday. SAP has a 12-month low of $105.85 and a 12-month high of $140.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.85 and a 200-day moving average of $128.85.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SAP will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.73.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

