Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the January 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 592,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SNN opened at $47.88 on Monday. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $50.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average of $46.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the third quarter worth $123,389,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,316,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,272 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 673,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,357,000 after purchasing an additional 417,328 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the third quarter worth $17,259,000. Institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

