Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LULU. Barclays assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from to and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $193.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $238.17.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU opened at $254.41 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $141.01 and a 12-month high of $256.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.75 and its 200 day moving average is $210.96.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $763,460,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,194 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,241,057,000 after acquiring an additional 990,207 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 603,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $139,776,000 after acquiring an additional 275,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $55,117,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.