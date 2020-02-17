Insider Buying: Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) Director Buys $34,335.00 in Stock

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) Director Martin Salinas acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $34,335.00.

NYSE NBLX opened at $19.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.35. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average of $24.46.

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $190.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.80 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. Equities analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.6878 dividend. This is a boost from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.02%. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBLX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Noble Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.