Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) EVP Sells $35,436.12 in Stock

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $35,436.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 533 shares in the company, valued at $100,465.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark S. Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Mark S. Schroeder sold 108 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $19,654.92.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $195.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.23. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $196.36.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LH. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from to in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.19.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 106.2% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

