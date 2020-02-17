Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Purchases $35,960.00 in Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $35,960.00.

Shares of OVLY stock opened at $17.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $19.95.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp during the third quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

