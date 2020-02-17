ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Director Sells $36,100.00 in Stock

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Director David L. Sites sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,902.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ACNB stock opened at $34.61 on Monday. ACNB Co. has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.16.

Get ACNB alerts:

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 13.49%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACNB. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ACNB by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ACNB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ACNB by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in ACNB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ACNB by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.