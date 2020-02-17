Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HABT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Habit Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Maxim Group lowered Habit Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim lowered Habit Restaurants from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Habit Restaurants from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of HABT stock opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. Habit Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $364.79 million, a P/E ratio of 82.18 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 490.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Habit Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Habit Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Habit Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

