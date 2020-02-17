Spectral Medical Inc (TSE:EDT) Director Buys C$37,500.00 in Stock

Spectral Medical Inc (TSE:EDT) Director Kevin Arnold Giese bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,426,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,569,752.

Shares of EDT stock opened at C$0.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $169.36 million and a P/E ratio of -57.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.55. Spectral Medical Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.30 and a 52 week high of C$0.85.

Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.53 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Spectral Medical Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment for septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall in Europe and Canada; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream in Europe, Canada, and Japan.

