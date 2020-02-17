Spectral Medical Inc (TSE:EDT) Director Buys C$37,500.00 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2020

Spectral Medical Inc (TSE:EDT) Director Kevin Arnold Giese bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,426,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,569,752.

Shares of EDT stock opened at C$0.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $169.36 million and a P/E ratio of -57.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.55. Spectral Medical Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.30 and a 52 week high of C$0.85.

Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.53 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Spectral Medical Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment for septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall in Europe and Canada; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream in Europe, Canada, and Japan.

