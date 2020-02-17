FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FLIR. Raymond James upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FLIR Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.40.
Shares of FLIR opened at $57.51 on Thursday. FLIR Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.18 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.38.
FLIR Systems Company Profile
FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.
Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.