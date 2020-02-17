FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FLIR. Raymond James upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FLIR Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Shares of FLIR opened at $57.51 on Thursday. FLIR Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.18 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 29,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

