National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NATI has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised National Instruments from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on National Instruments in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $44.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.75. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $48.22.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.39%.

In related news, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $36,325.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,984.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,289 shares of company stock valued at $412,081 in the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in National Instruments by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in National Instruments by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Instruments by 872.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

