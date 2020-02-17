Alice D. Laberge Buys 500 Shares of Russel Metals Inc (TSE:RUS) Stock

Russel Metals Inc (TSE:RUS) Director Alice D. Laberge purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at C$162,000.

Shares of TSE:RUS opened at C$21.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.18, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Russel Metals Inc has a 12 month low of C$18.47 and a 12 month high of C$25.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.15%.

RUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James set a C$25.00 price target on Russel Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

