Alice D. Laberge Buys 500 Shares of Russel Metals Inc (TSE:RUS) Stock

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Russel Metals Inc (TSE:RUS) Director Alice D. Laberge purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at C$162,000.

Shares of TSE:RUS opened at C$21.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.18, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Russel Metals Inc has a 12 month low of C$18.47 and a 12 month high of C$25.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.15%.

RUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James set a C$25.00 price target on Russel Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Lululemon Athletica Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub
Lululemon Athletica Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub
Insider Buying: Noble Midstream Partners LP Director Buys $34,335.00 in Stock
Insider Buying: Noble Midstream Partners LP Director Buys $34,335.00 in Stock
Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings EVP Sells $35,436.12 in Stock
Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings EVP Sells $35,436.12 in Stock
Oak Valley Bancorp Director Purchases $35,960.00 in Stock
Oak Valley Bancorp Director Purchases $35,960.00 in Stock
ACNB Co. Director Sells $36,100.00 in Stock
ACNB Co. Director Sells $36,100.00 in Stock
Habit Restaurants Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub
Habit Restaurants Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report