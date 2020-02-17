InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Major Shareholder Buys $13,763.20 in Stock

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $13,763.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,838 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $13,656.34.

On Monday, February 10th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 2,048 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $15,011.84.

On Thursday, February 6th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 5,996 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $43,291.12.

On Monday, February 3rd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,928 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $13,611.68.

On Friday, January 31st, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,700 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $12,087.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,400 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $9,968.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 4,000 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 2,048 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.08 per share, with a total value of $14,499.84.

On Friday, January 17th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 921 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $6,483.84.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 4,121 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $29,011.84.

NASDAQ ICMB opened at $7.40 on Monday. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $8.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $101.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.01%.

Several research firms have commented on ICMB. ValuEngine cut shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICMB. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

