Alan Douglas Brimacombe Sells 20,000 Shares of Rupert Resources Ltd (CVE:RUP) Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total value of C$18,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,340,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,406,810.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 10,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total value of C$7,800.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 1,500 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.76, for a total value of C$1,140.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 4,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total value of C$2,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 15,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total value of C$10,650.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 5,500 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.75, for a total value of C$4,125.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 6,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total value of C$4,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 3,500 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.74, for a total value of C$2,590.00.

Shares of RUP stock opened at C$0.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $120.47 million and a PE ratio of -36.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Rupert Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of C$0.65 and a 52-week high of C$1.00.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 124km2 land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and a 100% interest in the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

