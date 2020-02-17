Insider Buying: GreenPower Motor Company Inc (CVE:GPV) Director Acquires C$13,200.00 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2020

GreenPower Motor Company Inc (CVE:GPV) Director Fraser Atkinson bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,236,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,388,142.02.

Fraser Atkinson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, February 14th, Fraser Atkinson bought 59,500 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,635.00.
  • On Thursday, February 6th, Fraser Atkinson bought 49,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,170.00.
  • On Thursday, January 23rd, Fraser Atkinson bought 13,500 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,050.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 21st, Fraser Atkinson bought 4,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,200.00.
  • On Friday, January 17th, Fraser Atkinson bought 19,500 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,850.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 15th, Fraser Atkinson bought 13,500 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,982.50.
  • On Monday, January 13th, Fraser Atkinson bought 12,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,600.00.
  • On Thursday, January 9th, Fraser Atkinson bought 9,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,610.00.
  • On Monday, December 16th, Fraser Atkinson bought 45,500 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,375.00.
  • On Thursday, December 19th, Fraser Atkinson bought 500 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$115.00.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc has a one year low of C$0.23 and a one year high of C$0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 532.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 million and a P/E ratio of -7.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.37.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets. It offers all-electric low floor transit style buses, all-electric high floor school or shuttle buses, and all-electric double decker buses. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV)

