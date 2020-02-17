Paul R. Gudonis Acquires 6,000 Shares of Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Stock

Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) CEO Paul R. Gudonis bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $41,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSEAMERICAN MYO opened at $5.75 on Monday. Myomo Inc has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $49.80.
MYO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.
About Myomo
Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.
