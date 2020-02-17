Paul R. Gudonis Acquires 6,000 Shares of Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Stock

Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) CEO Paul R. Gudonis bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $41,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN MYO opened at $5.75 on Monday. Myomo Inc has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $49.80.

MYO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Myomo by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 112,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 29,281 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Myomo by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 139,550 shares during the period. Finally, ICM Asset Management Inc. WA boosted its stake in Myomo by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 503,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares during the period.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

