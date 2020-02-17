BidaskClub Lowers Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
MYL has been the subject of several other research reports. Leerink Swann lowered Mylan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Mylan from an overweight rating to an equal rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Mylan in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mylan in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink lowered Mylan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.92.
Shares of MYL opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average of $19.71. Mylan has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Mylan by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Mylan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mylan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Mylan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Mylan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Mylan
Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.
