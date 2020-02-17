BidaskClub Lowers Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

MYL has been the subject of several other research reports. Leerink Swann lowered Mylan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Mylan from an overweight rating to an equal rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Mylan in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mylan in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink lowered Mylan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.92.

Shares of MYL opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average of $19.71. Mylan has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23.

In other news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Mylan by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Mylan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mylan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Mylan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Mylan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

