Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Enstar Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of Enstar Group stock opened at $199.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Enstar Group has a twelve month low of $158.72 and a twelve month high of $213.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

