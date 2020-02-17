Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine cut Enstar Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.
Shares of Enstar Group stock opened at $199.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Enstar Group has a twelve month low of $158.72 and a twelve month high of $213.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.70.
Enstar Group Company Profile
Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.
