Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BidaskClub lowered shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Enstar Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of Enstar Group stock opened at $199.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Enstar Group has a twelve month low of $158.72 and a twelve month high of $213.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Lululemon Athletica Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub
Lululemon Athletica Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub
Insider Buying: Noble Midstream Partners LP Director Buys $34,335.00 in Stock
Insider Buying: Noble Midstream Partners LP Director Buys $34,335.00 in Stock
Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings EVP Sells $35,436.12 in Stock
Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings EVP Sells $35,436.12 in Stock
Oak Valley Bancorp Director Purchases $35,960.00 in Stock
Oak Valley Bancorp Director Purchases $35,960.00 in Stock
ACNB Co. Director Sells $36,100.00 in Stock
ACNB Co. Director Sells $36,100.00 in Stock
Habit Restaurants Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub
Habit Restaurants Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report