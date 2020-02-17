Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CSCO. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised Cisco Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised Cisco Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.41.

CSCO stock opened at $46.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.89. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $199.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,933,406.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $1,274,298.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,534 shares of company stock valued at $16,428,904. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 155.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621,798 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $444,882,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $857,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176,828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $185,636,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

