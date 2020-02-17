America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

NASDAQ ATAX opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $482.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 10.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 20,525 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 11.9% in the third quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 462,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 49,273 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 333.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 58,081 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 2.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 205,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 42.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 26,606 shares in the last quarter. 9.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

