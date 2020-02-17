Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brooks Automation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

BRKS stock opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 1.41. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average of $39.53.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.24 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 53.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $255,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 99,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,105.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $740,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,284,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,503 shares of company stock valued at $10,316,891. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 118,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.