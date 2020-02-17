NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $262.18.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $289.79 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $294.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total value of $2,634,175.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $138,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,785 shares of company stock valued at $7,199,424 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parker Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 850 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,041,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,970,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,380,000 after purchasing an additional 45,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.