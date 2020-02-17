Insider Buying: Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:PG) Director Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:PG) Director Ewan Stewart Downie bought 25,000 shares of Premier Gold Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.50 per share, with a total value of C$37,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,297,778 shares in the company, valued at C$6,446,667.

Ewan Stewart Downie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Premier Gold Mines alerts:

On Monday, January 27th, Ewan Stewart Downie bought 25,000 shares of Premier Gold Mines stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.57 per share, with a total value of C$39,250.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Ewan Stewart Downie bought 17,500 shares of Premier Gold Mines stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.75 per share, with a total value of C$30,625.00.

TSE PG opened at C$1.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.48 million and a P/E ratio of -12.87. Premier Gold Mines Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.56.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.24 price objective on shares of Premier Gold Mines in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Premier Gold Mines from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Premier Gold Mines Company Profile

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.