Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $382.50 Million

Analysts expect Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) to post sales of $382.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $379.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $386.00 million. Quaker Chemical reported sales of $211.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti cut their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 price objective on Quaker Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Quaker Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

In other Quaker Chemical news, insider (Steve) Brockhurst Stephen 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KWR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,914,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 986,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $162,278,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 794,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,720,000 after buying an additional 11,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,988,000 after buying an additional 22,101 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 204,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,678,000 after buying an additional 59,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

KWR opened at $184.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.13. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $141.79 and a 12-month high of $224.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Earnings History and Estimates for Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR)

