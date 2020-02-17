Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.33.

CENT opened at $30.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of -0.08. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $482.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.91 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CEO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $260,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 19.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

