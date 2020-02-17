Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
MRUS has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Merus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.43.
Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $18.61 on Thursday. Merus has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.39.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,195,000 after acquiring an additional 811,872 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 170,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 31,012 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at $739,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.77% of the company’s stock.
Merus Company Profile
Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.
