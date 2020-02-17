Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MRUS has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Merus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $18.61 on Thursday. Merus has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.39.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 278,730 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $4,501,489.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 83,962 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,309,807.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,195,000 after acquiring an additional 811,872 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 170,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 31,012 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at $739,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

