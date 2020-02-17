Insider Selling: Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Director Sells $16,175.00 in Stock

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Director Nicholas Carter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $16,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 516,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,102.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nicholas Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 11th, Nicholas Carter sold 1,250 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $8,212.50.

On Friday, February 7th, Nicholas Carter sold 2,966 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $19,753.56.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Nicholas Carter sold 1,730 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $12,110.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $35,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $35,750.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $35,650.00.

NYSE TREC opened at $6.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19. Trecora Resources has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $10.54.

Several research firms have weighed in on TREC. Zacks Investment Research cut Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trecora Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 679,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 115,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

